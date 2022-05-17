Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $769,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,606 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after buying an additional 1,366,735 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,454,000 after buying an additional 1,349,252 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $65,933,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16,269.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,036,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after buying an additional 1,030,034 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

Shares of SYF opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

