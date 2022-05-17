Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.15 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.61.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

