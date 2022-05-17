Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 1,585 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,568,000 after buying an additional 127,866 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,419,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,193,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,799,000 after buying an additional 21,994 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXST. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $164,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $171.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.21 and a 200-day moving average of $167.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

