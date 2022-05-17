Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Shares in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. Company insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

NYSE:CLR opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $66.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

