Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1,949.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 37,144 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

