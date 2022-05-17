Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 364,563 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,563 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in FOX by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,842,000 after buying an additional 1,220,180 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $41,661,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,703,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,221,000 after buying an additional 1,127,247 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,020,000 after buying an additional 751,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,856,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,906,000 after buying an additional 520,281 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

