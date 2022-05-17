Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,342 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,005,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Chemed by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,559,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $492.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $495.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.39.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,891 shares of company stock worth $7,316,570. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

