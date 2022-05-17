Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in April

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,208,200 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 5,370,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.3 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. 3,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,345. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

