Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in April

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,208,200 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 5,370,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.3 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. 3,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,345. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (PIAIF)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.