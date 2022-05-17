Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PHD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 63,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

