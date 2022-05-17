Piper Sandler Lowers Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $14.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.20). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.46% and a negative return on equity of 99.99%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

