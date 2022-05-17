Piper Sandler Trims 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Target Price to $19.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

ETNB traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 161,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. 89bio has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.82.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that 89bio will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

