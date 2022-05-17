PlayGame Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $276,657.34 and $1,164.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,366.69 or 1.00000148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00106224 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

