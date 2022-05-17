Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

Playkey (PKT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $127,076.89 and approximately $73,446.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Playkey

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

