PolkaWar (PWAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $835,760.78

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. PolkaWar has a market cap of $835,760.78 and $239,391.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.00513316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00035836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,319.03 or 1.80550953 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000241 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 32,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

