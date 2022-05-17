Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Up 33.0% in April

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

