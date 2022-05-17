Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,300,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,317,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.08 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.