Portland Global Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,499,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $23,961,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 208,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,084 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 67,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,800,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.51. 74,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.79. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.20 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

