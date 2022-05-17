Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESGR stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.33. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.04. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $286.89.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $19,999,824.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,546,196 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

