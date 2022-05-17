Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,514,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 202.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,093,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,154,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 48.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $128.31 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.