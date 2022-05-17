Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $340,702,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Linde by 1,336.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 426,270 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Linde by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,902,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325,883 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.57.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $7.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.86. 32,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.54 and its 200 day moving average is $317.75. The firm has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

