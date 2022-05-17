Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.67 on Tuesday, hitting $488.86. The stock had a trading volume of 68,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $375.50 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $216.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

