Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Cowen

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cowen to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.82.

POSH traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,100. The stock has a market cap of $898.84 million, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,366.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 87.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,960 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 92.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,300 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,647 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

