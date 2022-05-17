Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives $44.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 67,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,064. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.