Premier Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,707 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Western Union by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 142,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Western Union by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,085,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 311,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Western Union by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,767,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 439,115 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,927. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.