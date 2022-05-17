Premier Asset Management LLC Has $15.39 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,065 shares during the period. Lennar makes up 2.7% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $15,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.39. 2,101,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,112. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.09.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

