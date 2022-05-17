Premier Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.32. 499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,626. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $106.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.07.

