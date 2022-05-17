Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

NYSE:NUE traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.23. 57,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.21. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

