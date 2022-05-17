Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,226,636. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.78.

Salesforce stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.21. 146,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,771,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.83 and its 200-day moving average is $228.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.64 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.41, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

