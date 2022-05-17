Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $17,927,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.52. 116,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

