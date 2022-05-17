Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 34,048 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,048 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $29,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,168,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,660,270. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

