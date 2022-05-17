Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.62. Premier reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,459. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

