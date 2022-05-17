Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 22,607 Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $41,596.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of EFTR stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.79. 33,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,107. The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $40.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

EFTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFTR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,503,000. Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

