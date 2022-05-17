Primerica, Inc. (PRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Primerica has increased its dividend by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primerica to earn $14.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of PRI opened at $122.70 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 12-month low of $113.99 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.92.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.62). Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Primerica by 48.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Primerica by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

