Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.49-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.
PRIM stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.59. 577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,470. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. Primoris Services has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $34.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.06%.
In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Primoris Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Primoris Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Primoris Services (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.