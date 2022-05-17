Private Advisor Group LLC Has $23.31 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,330 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $23,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. 41,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,491. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.