Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,216 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.35% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $20,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.

LMBS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.61. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,764. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

