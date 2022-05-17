Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,538 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 67,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,149,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 155,250 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 152,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,341,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $53.49.

