Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,706 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,407,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $137,935,000 after acquiring an additional 204,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,346. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $375.50 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $554.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

