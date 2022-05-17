Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 19,414 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,414 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.61. 476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.23 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

