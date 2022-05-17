Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 67,485 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,485 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.75. The company had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,916. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.16 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.