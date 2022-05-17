Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 83,890 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,890 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.46. 11,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,150. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41.

