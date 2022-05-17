Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,881 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $24,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $107.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $92.88 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.