Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.15.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,349,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,759,000 after acquiring an additional 593,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after buying an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after buying an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after buying an additional 261,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,442,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRVA stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.06 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

