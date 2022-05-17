Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Up 23.7% in April

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PMCUF remained flat at $$28.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. 87 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135. Pro Medicus has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67.

About Pro Medicus (Get Rating)

Pro Medicus Limited develops and supplies healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Radiology Information Systems (RIS) proprietary medical software for practice management. The company also offers Healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; Promedicus.net., an e-health platform; and integration products.

