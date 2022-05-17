PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Up 10.5%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $39.22. Approximately 2,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 334,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.87.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CPMG Inc purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,855,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after buying an additional 288,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

