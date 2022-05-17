Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,250,113. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Progyny by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.