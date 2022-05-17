ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $15.09

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $14.42. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 698,290 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,924,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 495,781 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,596,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,376,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,046,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

