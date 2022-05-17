Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.26% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 4,454.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,541,000.

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,782. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

