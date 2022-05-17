Prudential PLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2,281.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $7.72 on Tuesday, reaching $303.71. 461,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,955. The stock has a market cap of $313.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.63 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.26.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

