Prudential PLC Has $11.08 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.87 on Tuesday, reaching $489.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,346. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $375.50 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $217.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

